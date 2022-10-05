Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 6, 2022 : STZ, MKC, CAG, ANGO, LNDC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/06/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 19.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -14.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 21.41 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 18.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MKC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -26.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MKC is 28.09 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 4.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 14.07 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90.



AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ANGO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is 715.00 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Landec Corporation (LNDC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 47.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LNDC is -91.40 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.