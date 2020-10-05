Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 6, 2020 : PAYX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/06/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 21.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYX is 28.88 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





