Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 5, 2023 : STZ, LW, CAG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/05/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.38. This value represents a 6.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 21.35 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 45.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LW is 17.00 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 9.79 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.





