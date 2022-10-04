Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 5, 2022 : RPM, LW, HELE, BYRN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/05/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RPM International Inc. (RPM)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 21.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RPM is 20.20 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 155.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -47.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LW is 27.47 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 22.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HELE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HELE is 12.01 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00.



Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BYRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BYRN is -39.75 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.





