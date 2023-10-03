Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 4, 2023 : RPM, AYI, HELE, TLRY, ANGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/04/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RPM International Inc. (RPM)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 6.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RPM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RPM is 18.99 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.



Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.31. This value represents a 11.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AYI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AYI is 13.25 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 32.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HELE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.04%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 21 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HELE is 15.10 vs. an industry ratio of 34.90.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TLRY is -12.61 vs. an industry ratio of -96.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 133.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ANGO is -22.55 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.





