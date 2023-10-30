Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 31, 2023 : PFE, AMGN, CAT, ETN, MPC, ECL, MSCI, MPLX, SYY, AME, PEG, BP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/31/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 110.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 18.82 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.65. This value represents a 1.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 14.30 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.75. This value represents a 20.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 11.86 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.34. This value represents a 15.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 22.17 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $7.79. This value represents a 0.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MPC is 6.35 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 16.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ECL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 30.87 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MSCI Inc. (MSCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.32. This value represents a 16.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MSCI is 36.43 vs. an industry ratio of -1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MPLX LP (MPLX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 5.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MPLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MPLX is 9.75 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Sysco Corporation (SYY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 5.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SYY is 15.03 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.



AMTEK, Inc. (AME)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 8.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AME is 22.24 vs. an industry ratio of 30.80.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 12.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PEG is 17.42 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BP p.l.c. (BP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 47.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BP is 6.99 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.





