Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 31, 2022 : GPN, ON, PEG, HWM, CNA, XPO, SAIA, NSP, ARLP, ALX, JELD, SXC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/31/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Global Payments Inc. (GPN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.38. This value represents a 19.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GPN is 13.66 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 50.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 12.69 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PEG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PEG is 16.04 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HWM is 25.06 vs. an industry ratio of -42.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 29.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CNA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 11.65 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.



XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 43.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XPO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XPO is 8.56 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Saia, Inc. (SAIA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.68. This value represents a 28.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SAIA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIA is 13.79 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Insperity, Inc. (NSP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 1.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NSP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -56.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NSP is 26.55 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 229.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARLP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -53.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARLP is 5.41 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alexander's, Inc. (ALX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $4.03. This value represents a 2.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALX is 14.20 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 4.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JELD is 6.03 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 40.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SXC is 7.72 vs. an industry ratio of 4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





