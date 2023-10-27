Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 30, 2023 : MCD, ON, CHKP, WDC, RVTY, CNA, XPO, SOFI, SJW, DQ, JKS, ALX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/30/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.99. This value represents a 11.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.44%. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 6.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 15.77 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 15.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHKP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHKP is 18.58 vs. an industry ratio of 1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Digital Corporation (WDC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.10. This value represents a 10400.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WDC is -7.06 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80.



Revvity, Inc. (RVTY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 21.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RVTY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RVTY is 20.79 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 17.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNA is 9.38 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



XPO, Inc. (XPO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 56.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XPO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for XPO is 28.10 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SOFI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SOFI is -34.50 vs. an industry ratio of -12.00.



SJW Group (SJW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 13.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SJW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SJW is 24.11 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 59.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DQ is 2.99 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.



JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.96. This value represents a 232.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JKS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -25.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JKS is 2.56 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



Alexander's, Inc. (ALX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.42. This value represents a 22.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALX is 13.11 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





