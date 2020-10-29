Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 30, 2020 : ABBV, XOM, CVX, CHTR, HON, MO, CL, AON, LHX, PEG, LYB, WY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/30/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.75. This value represents a 18.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 7.72 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 141.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is -60.71 vs. an industry ratio of -17.70.



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 119.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CVX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -70.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is -185.78 vs. an industry ratio of -17.70.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.05. This value represents a 75.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -27.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 43.98 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 28.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 23.42 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altria Group (MO) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 6.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 8.50 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 1.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 25.97 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 4.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 20.07 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.72. This value represents a 5.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LHX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 14.11 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 3.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PEG is 17.31 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 57.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 14.41 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 387.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WY is 28.87 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





