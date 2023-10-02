Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 3, 2023 : MKC, TRIB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/03/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 5.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MKC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -15.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MKC is 28.44 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 68.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRIB is -1.84 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40.





