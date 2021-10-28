Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 29, 2021 : XOM, CVX, ABBV, CHTR, AON, CL, LHX, PSX, LYB, WY, IMO, GWW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/29/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 972.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 12.75 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 1909.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 15.10 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.23. This value represents a 14.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 8.58 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $5.69. This value represents a 45.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -5.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 33.64 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 9.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 27.22 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 23.64 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.16. This value represents a 11.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LHX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LHX is 17.55 vs. an industry ratio of -19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 19600.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 28.75 vs. an industry ratio of 46.80.



LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.78. This value represents a 355.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LYB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 4.70 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WY is 11.19 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. IMO reported earnings of $0 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing aIMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -71.43%. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.31. This value represents a 17.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GWW is 22.17 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.