Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 29, 2020 : CMCSA, SNY, SHOP, AMT, FIS, SO, MMC, ICE, SPOT, MCO, NEM, GPN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/29/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 35.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 17.59 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20.



Sanofi (SNY) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 0.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 13.74 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 22 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SHOP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 181.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SHOP is 3184.97 vs. an industry ratio of 87.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 1.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 29.52 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 1.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FIS is 25.16 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00.



Southern Company (SO) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 7.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 19.05 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 3.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 23.39 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 6.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 22.12 vs. an industry ratio of 29.40.



Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 243.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SPOT is -83.32 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60.



Moody's Corporation (MCO) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 1.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 27.87 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 119.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 24.46 vs. an industry ratio of -19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 1.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GPN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GPN is 27.60 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00.





