Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 28, 2022 : XOM, CVX, ABBV, NEE, SNY, CL, AON, CHTR, IMO, GWW, LYB, CHD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/28/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.88. This value represents a 145.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. XOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 8.10 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.02. This value represents a 69.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 9.58 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.56. This value represents a 6.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 10.85 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 5.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 26.16 vs. an industry ratio of 3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 1.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 10.44 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 8.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 24.40 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 15.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 21.04 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $7.94. This value represents a 22.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 10.73 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. IMO reported earnings of $1.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 96.08%.W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $7.19. This value represents a 27.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GWW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GWW is 18.86 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.96. This value represents a 43.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 5.70 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 18.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CHD is 25.86 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





