Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 28, 2020 : MA, UPS, BA, ANTM, GE, ADP, CME, NSC, BSX, GD, EPD, TEL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/28/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 23.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 48.05 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 12.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 23.86 vs. an industry ratio of -53.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boeing Company (BA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.33. This value represents a 260.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -15.35 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90.



Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.04. This value represents a 17.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ANTM is 13.36 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50.



General Electric Company (GE) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 140.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is -184.50 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 27.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 29.10 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 25.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CME missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 23.31 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 8.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 23.41 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 35.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -15.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 37.23 vs. an industry ratio of 36.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 9.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 12.55 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 4.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EPD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EPD is 8.36 vs. an industry ratio of -5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 35.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TEL is 26.26 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





