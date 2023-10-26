Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 27, 2023 : XOM, CVX, ABBV, SNY, AON, CHTR, CL, PSX, IMO, XEL, LYB, TROW

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/27/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 46.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. XOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 11.59 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.68. This value represents a 33.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CVX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 11.04 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 22.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABBV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABBV is 13.19 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40.



Sanofi (SNY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 5.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SNY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SNY is 12.26 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.23. This value represents a 10.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AON had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 22.43 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $7.73. This value represents a 4.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHTR is 13.64 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 8.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 23.23 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phillips 66 (PSX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.78. This value represents a 26.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PSX is 6.97 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. IMO reported earnings of $2.22 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -21.62%. In the past year IMO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 7.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for XEL is 17.75 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 1.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LYB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -33.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 10.59 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 5.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TROW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.13%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TROW is 13.05 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.