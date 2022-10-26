Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 27, 2022 : MA, MRK, MCD, LIN, CMCSA, HON, SPGI, CAT, AMT, MO, NOC, SO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/27/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 8.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 29.38 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 4.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 13.38 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 6.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 26.12 vs. an industry ratio of 34.60.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.94. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 24.22 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 2.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 8.72 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.16. This value represents a 6.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 21.85 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.79. This value represents a 21.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SPGI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 27.47 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.19. This value represents a 19.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 15.32 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.34. This value represents a 6.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 20.65 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altria Group (MO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 7.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 9.43 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.09. This value represents a 8.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 21.30 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 8.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 18.26 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.