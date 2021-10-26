Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 27, 2021 : TMO, KO, MCD, BMY, BA, ADP, GM, CME, FISV, NSC, BSX, GD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/27/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.67. This value represents a 17.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.63%. Coca-Cola Company (KO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 5.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 24.10 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.46. This value represents a 10.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 26.28 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.91. This value represents a 17.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BMY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 7.73 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 87.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -409.37 vs. an industry ratio of -20.30.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 5.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 32.84 vs. an industry ratio of 90.30.



General Motors Company (GM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 68.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GM is 9.48 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 12.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CME missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 32.88 vs. an industry ratio of 30.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FISV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FISV is 19.98 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.88. This value represents a 14.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 24.31 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 8.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BSX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -25.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 27.63 vs. an industry ratio of -14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.97. This value represents a 2.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 18.09 vs. an industry ratio of -20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.