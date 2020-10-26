Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 27, 2020 : PFE, MRK, LLY, MMM, CAT, SPGI, SHW, ECL, ROP, CNC, CMI, MSCI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/27/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 6.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PFE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PFE is 13.44 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 4.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 14.01 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 18.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 19.56 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



3M Company (MMM) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 12.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MMM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 20.29 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 56.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CAT is 32.24 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 7.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SPGI is 30.21 vs. an industry ratio of 35.40.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $7.80. This value represents a 17.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SHW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 28.66 vs. an industry ratio of 29.90.



Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 36.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ECL is 50.46 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.01. This value represents a 8.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ROP is 34.15 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Centene Corporation (CNC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CNC is 13.82 vs. an industry ratio of 30.00.



Cummins Inc. (CMI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The engines company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 37.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CMI is 23.87 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MSCI Inc (MSCI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 8.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MSCI is 47.63 vs. an industry ratio of -20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





