Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 26, 2023 : MA, MRK, LIN, CMCSA, HON, BMY, UPS, AMT, MO, BSX, NOC, VLO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/26/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $3.21. This value represents a 19.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 31.87 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 4.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MRK is 35.77 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.57. This value represents a 15.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 26.20 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 2.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMCSA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCSA is 11.41 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Honeywell International Inc. (HON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 1.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HON has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HON is 19.83 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 11.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BMY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -12.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 7.61 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 48.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 16.06 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 3.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMT is 17.55 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Altria Group (MO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 0.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MO is 8.53 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 11.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 25.61 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.81. This value represents a 1.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NOC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 21.10 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $7.36. This value represents a 3.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VLO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VLO is 5.04 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60.





