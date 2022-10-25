Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 26, 2022 : TMO, BMY, ADP, BA, WM, GD, CME, BSX, NSC, KHC, APH, HES

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/26/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.78. This value represents a 17.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 22.02 vs. an industry ratio of 30.10.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 8.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BMY is 9.71 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The outsourcing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 7.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADP is 29.43 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boeing Company (BA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 98.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BA is -60.97 vs. an industry ratio of 3.70.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 28.59 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Dynamics Corporation (GD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.16. This value represents a 2.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GD is 20.05 vs. an industry ratio of 3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CME Group Inc. (CME)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 20.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CME has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CME is 21.69 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 7.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BSX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BSX is 23.28 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.64. This value represents a 18.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NSC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 15.67 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 15.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KHC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KHC is 13.73 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00.



Amphenol Corporation (APH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 24.37 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hess Corporation (HES)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 628.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HES is 18.12 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





