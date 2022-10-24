Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 25, 2022 : KO, RTX, UPS, GE, MMM, ITW, SHW, GM, UBS, VLO, ADM, MCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/25/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 1.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 22.75 vs. an industry ratio of -32.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 11.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RTX is 19.04 vs. an industry ratio of 38.80.



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.84. This value represents a 4.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UPS is 12.90 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Electric Company (GE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 17.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 105.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GE is 27.07 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



3M Company (MMM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.61. This value represents a 6.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MMM is 11.30 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 11.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ITW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -0.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ITW is 21.62 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The paint company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 24.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SHW is 24.17 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Motors Company (GM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 24.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GM is 5.22 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UBS AG (UBS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. UBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UBS is 7.43 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90.



Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $7.00. This value represents a 473.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VLO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VLO is 4.78 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 45.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADM is 13.02 vs. an industry ratio of 40.40.



Moody's Corporation (MCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 23.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MCO is 26.31 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.