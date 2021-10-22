Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 25, 2021 : KMB, OTIS, QSR, LII, CBU, BOH, SITC, DORM, AUB, FBP, LKFN, BMRC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/25/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 3.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KMB is 19.74 vs. an industry ratio of 40.50.



Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 5.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OTIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OTIS is 28.83 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 10.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. QSR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -19.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for QSR is 21.80 vs. an industry ratio of -2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lennox International, Inc. (LII)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $3.64. This value represents a 3.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LII has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LII is 24.23 vs. an industry ratio of 34.30.



Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 4.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CBU is 21.25 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 41.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BOH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 14.68 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 17.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SITC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SITC is 15.06 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 3.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DORM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DORM is 22.45 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year AUB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AUB is 11.54 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



First BanCorp. (FBP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 210.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FBP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FBP is 10.56 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 4.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LKFN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.74%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LKFN is 20.77 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 49.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 17.00 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.