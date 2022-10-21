Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 24, 2022 : KEX, CBU, BOH, DORM, SCHN, HBT, BMRC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/24/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Kirby Corporation (KEX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 252.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KEX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -19.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KEX is 32.90 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 14.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CBU is 16.63 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 5.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 13.47 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 2.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DORM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DORM is 16.94 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 73.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHN is 4.80 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40.



HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 7.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HBT is 9.26 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 21.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 11.02 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





