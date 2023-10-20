Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 23, 2023 : BOH, PHG, HOPE, HBT, BMRC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/23/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BOH is 10.96 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 28.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PHG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PHG is 16.81 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 42.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HOPE is 7.57 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.



HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 7.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HBT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HBT is 7.61 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.



Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 56.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BMRC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -37.78%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRC is 11.52 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





