Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 22, 2020 : KO, T, DHR, UNP, NOC, KMB, AEP, DOW, FCX, SIRI, LUV, WST

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/22/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coca-Cola Company (KO) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 19.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KO is 28.07 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 18.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year T has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 8.36 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70.



Danaher Corporation (DHR) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 18.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 41.43 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 8.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 26.08 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.60. This value represents a 2.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NOC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NOC is 13.76 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 4.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KMB is 19.24 vs. an industry ratio of 34.60.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 0.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AEP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AEP is 20.99 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



Dow Inc. (DOW) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 65.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DOW is 46.11 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 2400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FCX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 38.28 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SIRI is 24.17 vs. an industry ratio of 3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.44. This value represents a 298.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LUV is -5.85 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40.



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 27.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WST is 67.21 vs. an industry ratio of 56.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





