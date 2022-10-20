Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 21, 2022 : VZ, AXP, SLB, HCA, HBAN, RF, IPG, ALV, EEFT, SMPL, CPF, SPFI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/21/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 9.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 7.06 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Express Company (AXP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.38. This value represents a 4.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AXP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 14.59 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 52.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 22.40 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The hospital company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.89. This value represents a 14.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HCA is 12.28 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 8.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HBAN is 9.39 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 10.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 8.89 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 7.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IPG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IPG is 10.59 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 104.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALV is 16.53 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 37.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EEFT is 13.85 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The confectionary company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 6.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SMPL is 23.29 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50.



CPB Inc. (CPF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 17.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CPF is 8.82 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.



South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 14.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPFI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPFI is 9.98 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.





