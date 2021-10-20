Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 21, 2021 : DHR, T, UNP, BX, MMC, FCX, IQV, DOW, VLO, NUE, LUV, TSCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/21/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 24.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 32.44 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 2.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. T missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 7.64 vs. an industry ratio of 58.00.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.48. This value represents a 23.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 22.83 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 33.63 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 20.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 27.04 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 168.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 13.44 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 32.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IQV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for IQV is 30.15 vs. an industry ratio of -214.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dow Inc. (DOW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.59. This value represents a 418.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DOW is 6.90 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 175.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VLO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 220%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VLO is 348.48 vs. an industry ratio of 67.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nucor Corporation (NUE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $7.46. This value represents a 1084.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NUE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -1.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NUE is 4.54 vs. an industry ratio of 2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 86.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LUV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LUV is -23.40 vs. an industry ratio of -15.50.



Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 1.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TSCO is 25.51 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





