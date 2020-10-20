Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 21, 2020 : VZ, ABT, TMO, NEE, BIIB, APH, ERIC, NDAQ, NTRS, KEY, TDY, AVY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/21/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 2.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VZ is 12.01 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 32.74 vs. an industry ratio of 30.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.37. This value represents a 48.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 45.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TMO is 28.85 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.75. This value represents a 15.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NEE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -6.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NEE is 32.70 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 27 analysts that follow the stock is $8.07. This value represents a 12.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIIB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BIIB is 7.76 vs. an industry ratio of -16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amphenol Corporation (APH) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The electrical connectors company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 9.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. APH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for APH is 33.96 vs. an industry ratio of 34.00.



Ericsson (ERIC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 184.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 19.54 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 14.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NDAQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NDAQ is 21.46 vs. an industry ratio of 30.10.



Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 17.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NTRS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -3.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRS is 14.45 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



KeyCorp (KEY) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 27.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KEY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KEY is 12.65 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 15.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TDY is 34.01 vs. an industry ratio of 28.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The office supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 7.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AVY is 21.82 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





