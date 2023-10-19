Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 20, 2023 : AXP, SLB, RF, HBAN, IPG, ALV, CMA, EEFT, FBP, OFG, BHLB, WRLD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/20/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



American Express Company (AXP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.96. This value represents a 19.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AXP is 13.63 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SLB is 20.40 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 5.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 7.01 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 17.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HBAN is 7.43 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IPG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IPG is 9.55 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Autoliv, Inc. (ALV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 40.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALV is 13.67 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comerica Incorporated (CMA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 34.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CMA is 5.54 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10.



Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.52. This value represents a 0.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EEFT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EEFT is 11.77 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First BanCorp. (FBP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FBP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FBP is 9.10 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



OFG Bancorp (OFG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 5.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OFG is 8.04 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 20.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BHLB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BHLB is 9.61 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 820.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WRLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -205.26%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 27 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WRLD is 11.07 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.