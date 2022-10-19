Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 20, 2022 : DHR, PM, UNP, T, MMC, BX, FCX, DOW, NUE, FITB, GPC, TSCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/20/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Danaher Corporation (DHR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 6.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DHR is 25.54 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 12.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 14.93 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.07. This value represents a 19.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 17.43 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 29.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. T missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 6.14 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 23.23 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 24.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 17.64 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 58.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 11.53 vs. an industry ratio of -6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dow Inc. (DOW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 62.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOW is 6.87 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Nucor Corporation (NUE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $6.45. This value represents a 11.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NUE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NUE is 4.17 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 4.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FITB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -9.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FITB is 9.90 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Genuine Parts Company (GPC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 7.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GPC is 20.18 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSCO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSCO is 21.17 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





