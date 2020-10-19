Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 20, 2020 : PG, PM, LMT, PLD, CP, IQV, PCAR, TRV, SYF, DOV, RF, PNR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/20/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 4.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 26.64 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 5.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 15.60 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.07. This value represents a 7.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 15.76 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ProLogis, Inc. (PLD) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 9.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 27.95 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.20. This value represents a 8.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 24.63 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 5.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IQV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for IQV is 28.77 vs. an industry ratio of -8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 45.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PCAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -14.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PCAR is 26.15 vs. an industry ratio of 71.00.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.94. This value represents a 105.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 13.85 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synchrony Financial (SYF) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 35.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SYF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -25.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SYF is 13.12 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dover Corporation (DOV) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 18.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DOV is 21.85 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 12.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters RF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -428.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RF is 21.14 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pentair plc. (PNR) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The machinery (thermal proc) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 10.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PNR is 22.38 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70.





