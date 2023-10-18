Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 19, 2023 : PM, UNP, T, MMC, BX, FCX, TFC, GPC, FITB, POOL, SNA, WSO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/19/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The tobacco company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 5.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PM is 15.46 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.45. This value represents a 23.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UNP is 20.74 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AT&T Inc. (T)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 7.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year T has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for T is 5.98 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 16.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MMC is 24.79 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blackstone Inc. (BX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 6.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BX is 25.26 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FCX is 22.80 vs. an industry ratio of 50.00.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 33.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 7.99 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Genuine Parts Company (GPC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 7.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GPC is 16.24 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 11.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FITB is 7.56 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Pool Corporation (POOL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.40. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for POOL is 26.42 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snap-On Incorporated (SNA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.39. This value represents a 6.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SNA is 14.09 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



Watsco, Inc. (WSO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.31. This value represents a 6.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WSO is 27.25 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





