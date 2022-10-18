Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 19, 2022 : PG, ABT, ELV, PLD, TRV, MTB, NDAQ, BKR, NTRS, CFG, CMA, ALLY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/19/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 3.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 21.77 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 35.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 20.70 vs. an industry ratio of 1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $7.10. This value represents a 4.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ELV is 16.56 vs. an industry ratio of -37.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ProLogis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 63.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 20.55 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 31.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 12.66 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $4.21. This value represents a 11.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 12.43 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 10.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NDAQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NDAQ is 21.42 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 56.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BKR is 26.01 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 1.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTRS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRS is 11.97 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 0.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 8.50 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.



Comerica Incorporated (CMA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 35.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMA is 8.56 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 19.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLY is 4.21 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80.





