Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 19, 2020 : HAL, LII, ONB, SFNC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/19/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Halliburton Company (HAL) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 76.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HAL is 23.76 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lennox International, Inc. (LII) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $3.13. This value represents a 6.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LII is 32.60 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Old National Bancorp (ONB) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 17.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ONB is 10.67 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 50.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SFNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 96.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SFNC is 7.80 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.





