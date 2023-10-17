Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 18, 2023 : PG, ASML, ABT, MS, ELV, USB, TRV, NDAQ, STT, MTB, NTRS, CFG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/18/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Procter & Gamble Company (PG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 8.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PG is 22.86 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.00. This value represents a 15.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASML and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASML is 28.60 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 4.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ABT is 20.95 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 16.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 14.06 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10.



Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $8.45. This value represents a 12.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ELV is 14.06 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 11.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. USB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 7.48 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.93. This value represents a 33.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TRV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -97.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRV is 13.94 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 1.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NDAQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NDAQ is 18.29 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 2.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 9.12 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.94. This value represents a 2.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MTB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MTB is 7.30 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRS is 10.98 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 29.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CFG is 7.15 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.





