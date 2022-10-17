Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 18, 2022 : JNJ, LMT, TFC, STT, ACI, HAS, SBNY, CBSH, SI, CATC, MBWM, HBCP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 4.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 16.51 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.60. This value represents a 0.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 14.54 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 11.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TFC is 8.60 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 10.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 8.64 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 7.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ACI is 9.46 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 21.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HAS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HAS is 14.26 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



Signature Bank (SBNY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $5.42. This value represents a 39.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBNY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBNY is 6.71 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 4.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CBSH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CBSH is 17.66 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 53.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SI is 13.60 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 4.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CATC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CATC is 10.48 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 2.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MBWM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MBWM is 8.93 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 26.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HBCP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -28.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HBCP is 8.62 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.