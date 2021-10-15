Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 18, 2021 : STT, ACI, GNTY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/18/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



State Street Corporation (STT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 32.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STT is 12.53 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 25.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ACI is 12.17 vs. an industry ratio of 39.20.



Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 18.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GNTY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTY is 11.09 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.