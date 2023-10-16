Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 17, 2023 : JNJ, BAC, LMT, GS, PLD, BK, ERIC, ACI, MBWM, CATC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/17/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.52. This value represents a 1.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 15.64 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 1.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 7.94 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10.



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.66. This value represents a 3.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LMT is 16.29 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.32. This value represents a 35.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 13.06 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80.



ProLogis, Inc. (PLD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 27.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLD is 19.62 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 5.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 8.63 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ericsson (ERIC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 56.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ERIC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIC is 15.39 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 20.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ACI is 8.42 vs. an industry ratio of -83.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 15.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MBWM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MBWM is 6.29 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10.



Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 49.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CATC is 11.87 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





