Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 17, 2022 : BAC, SCHW, BK, GNTY, MNSB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 7.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BAC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 9.97 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 18.94 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 5.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BK is 9.34 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 13.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GNTY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTY is 10.25 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (MNSB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNSB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MNSB is 8.14 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.





