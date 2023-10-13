Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 16, 2023 : SCHW, GNTY, GNTY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/16/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 31.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SCHW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHW is 16.15 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90.



Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 52.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GNTY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GNTY is 11.32 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



