Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 14, 2022 : UNH, JPM, WFC, MS, C, PNC, USB, FRC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.45. This value represents a 20.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 22.87 vs. an industry ratio of 29.20.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.97. This value represents a 20.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters JPM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 9.11 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 6.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 10.15 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Morgan Stanley (MS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 25.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MS is 11.59 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Citigroup Inc. (C)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 37.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year C has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 5.70 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.66. This value represents a 2.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 10.14 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



U.S. Bancorp (USB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. USB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 8.87 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 14.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FRC is 15.19 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





