Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 14, 2020 : UNH, BAC, WFC, GS, USB, PGR, PNC, INFY, WIT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/14/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.98. This value represents a 23.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 19.90 vs. an industry ratio of 33.60.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 29.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BAC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BAC is 14.84 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 48.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 151.06 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $5.61. This value represents a 17.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GS is 15.63 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 19.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for USB is 13.95 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



Progressive Corporation (PGR) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 19.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PGR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -19.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PGR is 14.69 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 28.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -315.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 31.01 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. INFY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2019 by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for INFY is 28.27 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wipro Limited (WIT) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. WIT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WIT is 23.52 vs. an industry ratio of -22.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





