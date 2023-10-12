Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 13, 2023 : UNH, JPM, WFC, BLK, PGR, C, PNC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/13/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $6.33. This value represents a 9.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UNH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for UNH is 21.11 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.89. This value represents a 24.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JPM is 9.27 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 3.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WFC is 8.22 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.52. This value represents a 10.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 18.18 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Progressive Corporation (PGR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 232.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PGR is 30.16 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Citigroup Inc. (C)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 16.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. C missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for C is 7.30 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The bank company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.18. This value represents a 15.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PNC is 9.13 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.