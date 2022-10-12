Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 13, 2022 : BLK, PGR, TSM, WBA, FAST, DAL, DPZ, INFY, CMC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/13/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $7.73. This value represents a 29.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BLK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BLK is 16.24 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Progressive Corporation (PGR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 785.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PGR is 26.84 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The semi fab foundry company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 56.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TSM is 10.20 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WBA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WBA is 6.50 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fastenal Company (FAST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FAST has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 24.94 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 420.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is 10.72 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.95. This value represents a 8.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 24.34 vs. an industry ratio of -3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Infosys Limited (INFY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters INFY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for INFY is 23.79 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Commercial Metals Company (CMC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.23. This value represents a 76.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMC is 5.03 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





