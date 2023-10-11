Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 12, 2023 : FAST, DAL, WBA, DPZ, INFY, CMC, SOTK, BYRN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/12/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Fastenal Company (FAST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 2.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FAST has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FAST is 28.21 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 27.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DAL is 5.96 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 15.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WBA is 5.61 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.29. This value represents a 17.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DPZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DPZ is 25.92 vs. an industry ratio of -327.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Infosys Limited (INFY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The last two quarters INFY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for INFY is 25.14 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Commercial Metals Company (CMC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 23.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CMC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CMC is 6.46 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 9/29/2023 short interest update, increased 211.84% from previous report on 9/15/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SOTK is 54.75 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Byrna Technologies, Inc. (BYRN)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 41.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BYRN is -9.64 vs. an industry ratio of -12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





