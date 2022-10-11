Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 12, 2022 : PEP, WIT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/12/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 3.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 24.30 vs. an industry ratio of -22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wipro Limited (WIT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WIT is 18.26 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





