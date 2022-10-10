Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 11, 2022 : AZZ

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AZZ Inc. (AZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 139.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AZZ is 6.96 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.





