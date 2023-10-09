Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 10, 2023 : PEP, NEOG

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/10/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.17. This value represents a 10.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 21.43 vs. an industry ratio of -28.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Neogen Corporation (NEOG)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 6.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NEOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NEOG is 28.08 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.