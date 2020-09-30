Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 1, 2020 : PEP, STZ, CAG, BBBY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/01/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 5.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PEP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PEP is 25.73 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 7.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 20.77 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 32.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CAG is 14.85 vs. an industry ratio of 37.00.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2020. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BBBY is -6.36 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.