Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 9, 2023 : AZN, BDX, TDG, RCI, SONY, USFD, WRK, RBC, TPR, MTSI, WIX, VVV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/09/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 4.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AZN is 17.52 vs. an industry ratio of 28.40.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.42. This value represents a 24.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 20.94 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70.



Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $7.10. This value represents a 49.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TDG is 38.60 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 23.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RCI is 12.66 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sony Group Corporation (SONY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 22.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SONY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SONY is 15.90 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80.



US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 16.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USFD has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for USFD is 16.86 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Westrock Company (WRK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The paper company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 47.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WRK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WRK is 12.58 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.91. This value represents a 5.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RBC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RBC is 26.44 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 13.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TPR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TPR is 6.67 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 32.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MTSI is 34.54 vs. an industry ratio of 166.40.



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 91.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 323.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WIX is 1268.71 vs. an industry ratio of 39.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Valvoline Inc. (VVV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 30.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VVV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VVV is 24.53 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





